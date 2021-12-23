Tabiyat.pk Signs Agreement with Canbebe

Earlier this month, Tabiyat.pk signed an agreement with Canbebe (Brand of Ontex Pakistan), enabling consumers to access Canbebe products through Tabiyat.pk’s platforms. Through this partnership, high-quality baby products will now be easily accessible online on Tabiyat.pk.

The event was hosted at the Tabiyat.pk’s head office in Karachi and was attended by Kashif Ali, National Key Account Manager Canbebe, a brand of Ontex Pakistan, and Riaz Ali, Head of Commercials Tabiyat.pk, along with their core team members.

At the event, Sheikh Farooq, Sales Account Manager Canbebe, stated, “Canbebe is proud to be a business partner of Tabiyat.pk since it is a growing e-commerce platform which provides quality products and authentic medicines across the country.”

He added, “We are happy that our quality range of personal hygiene products is now also available on it”.

Tabiyat.pk, a leading health-tech startup, started its operations in September 2020 and has delivered to hundreds of thousands of customers across Pakistan.

They have invested heavily in building a replicable infrastructure with a purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouse, technology stack focused on just-in-time medicine inventory, integrated supply chain, and an AI-powered logistics solution.

This proprietary system enabled the company to seamlessly fulfill the operational needs of both B2B and B2C customers.

Riaz Ali, Head of Commercials Tabiyat.pk, stated, “We are very excited about partnering with Canbebe since this helps to expand our mother & baby care category & also ensure those products are authentic.”

“Through our partnership with Canbebe, one of the largest baby diaper brands in Pakistan, we are able to ensure our customers get access to high-quality baby products at good prices & within a few hours of order,” he concluded.