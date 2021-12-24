KP’s Private Schools Barred From Charging Admission & Annual Fees

In light of the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) decision, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has stopped private schools from charging admission and annual fees to students.

“In view of the Peshawar Higher Court’s decision, charging admission or annual fees by private schools would be considered an act of violation of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act,” a spokesperson of the PSRA said on Friday.

He added that schools that violate the order will not only be “prosecuted for contempt of court but also against the violation of PSRA Rules & Regulations 2017-2018.”

Last month, the PSRA had directed private schools across the province to alleviate their monthly fees for the period between 1 July and 30 November 2021.

The directives were issued under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act, 2020, after the approval of the provincial government.

The department directed schools to adjust the fees that had already been paid in the highlighted period with the fees of the next three months.