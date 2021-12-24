All You Need to Know About HEC’s New Center of Excellence Grant

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched the Center of Excellence (CoE) Grant in collaboration with the World Bank to promote solution-driven applied research to address social and environmental challenges.

It has invited research proposals from the directors and heads of centers of excellence from across the country under this program.

CoE Grant is a new initiative of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project supported by the World Bank and implemented by HEC Pakistan.

It said in a press release that “the CoE grants are expected to support research excellence at the Centers of Excellence, to promote strategic sectors of Pakistan’s economy, and to address social & environmental challenges. The aim is to promote applied research with a solution-driven – either commercial or sustainable – outlook”.

Additionally, the area of research for the projects should be limited to the lead Center of Excellence’s broad subject specialization.

The press release also mentioned that “if the lead applicant’s area of excellence is in the subject of Geology, the research area should fall within the boundaries of Geology or a multidisciplinary topic with the contribution of geology and other allied themes”.

CoE Grant Amount

As per the HEC CoE Grant program, the funding amount will be up to Rs. 50 million, with a maximum project duration of three years. However, the budget could increase to Rs. 157 million in special circumstances.

Eligibility Criteria

The HEC has underlined the following criteria for the grant:

It is open to all the centers of excellence.

Consortium-based multidisciplinary proposals will have advantages.

The Director/Head of the Center of Excellence will be the leader of the proposal.

How to Apply for the CoE Grant 2021

Applicants can submit their proposals for the grant according to the template available on the HEC website.

The commission has asked interested candidates to submit their proposals for CoE Grant by 28 January 2022.