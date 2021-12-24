PTCL Delegation Meets Chairman BOI to Discuss Telecom Sector’s Role In Economy

A high-level delegation of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited met with the Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) on Friday.

Advertisement

President PTCL, Hatem Bamatraf, and Group Chief Regulatory Officer PTCL, Naveed Butt, called on Minister of State and Chairman BOI, Azfar Ahsan. Secretary BOI, Fareena Mazhar, was also part of the meeting.

Mr. Hatem Bamatraf, President @PTCLOfficial & Mr. @naveedkbut, Group Chief Regulatory Officer, PTCL called on Minister of State & Chairman BOI, Mr. @MAzfarAhsan. Secretary BOI, Ms. @fareena_mazhar was also part of the meeting. Both sides exchanged views about potential of..1/3 pic.twitter.com/kGJ6Vqaaux — Board of Investment, Pakistan (@investinpak) December 24, 2021

ALSO READ Hammad Azhar Confident of Ending Gas Crisis Despite Limited Resources

Both sides exchanged views about the potential of Pakistan’s telecommunication sector and its contribution to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Azfar Ahsan highlighted that BOI is focused on providing an enabling business environment that will not only promote the growth of existing investors but also attract new investment ventures in the country. He said that BOI would continue to have a close working relationship with PTCL for its support and facilitation.