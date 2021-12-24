UET to Investigate Ph.D. Entry Test Paper Leak

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, has ordered an investigation into the alleged leak of entrance examination paper for Ph.D. Islamic Studies admissions.

The Vice-Chancellor UET, Syed Mansoor Sarwar, on Thursday, formed a two-member inquiry committee to probe the alleged leak and submit a report within 10 days.

Dean Natural Sciences, Dr. Naveed Ramzan, will head the committee while Physics Professor, Dr. Shahid Rafique, will be a member.

The committee was formed a day after the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab sought a reply from VC UET regarding the leak.

In a letter, the HED Punjab sought details related to the allegations within three days.

“I am directed to convey to you that the reply of the university in the instant matter is still awaited. Therefore, you are once again requested to submit a report related to the matter within three days,” read the letter.

The entrance test for admissions to Ph.D. Islamic Studies program was held in August 2021. However, the allegations of the leak surfaced in October, when Assistant Professor Islamic Studies Department, Dr. Tanveer Qasim, lodged a formal complaint with the Anti-Corruption Department Punjab.

He claimed that he had earlier submitted a complaint to the department Dean, Dr. Shahid Rafique, via email but to no avail.