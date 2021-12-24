Shaukat Tarin Takes Oath As A Senator

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin has officially taken the oath of the Upper House. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath of membership of the Senate of Pakistan on the occasion.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister (PM) on Finance, Shaukat Tarin, was officially sworn in as an elected member of the Upper House from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly last Monday. He has secured 87 votes from the total 122 casted votes.

After taking the oath, Advisor Tarin will be elevated to the position of the federal Minister for Finance.

It is expected that the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, will administer the oath services for the newly elected senator to re-appoint him to the federal Cabinet as a federal minister.

According to the sources, the oath ceremony may take place on Monday, 27 December.

Tarin was made a federal minister this April this year but he could not maintain the post after six months and was made the Advisor to the PM on Finance because a non-elected member cannot be retained as a federal minister in the Cabinet for more than six months.

Senator Ayub Afridi vacated his Senate seat to make way for Tarin’s election as senator.