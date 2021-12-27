Microsoft Joins Intel, Google and Amazon in Not Attending CES 2022 In Person

With the rapid spread of the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, Microsoft has joined the list of companies that are not participating in person at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

In an email statement, Microsoft clarified that the company will participate at the CES remotely for the Microsoft Partner Innovation Experience and Automotive Press Kit. The first to break the news, The Verge reported, “After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not to participate in-person at CES 2022.”

Other companies including General Motors Co., Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms, Lenovo, Twitter, and Amazon have also opted not to participate in the event in person.

CES officials reported that the event will start from the 5th of January and last till the 8th of January. Officials also clarified that “strong safety measures” are in place including vaccination requirements and availability of masks and COVID-19 tests.