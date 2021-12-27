PU Announces Last Date for Admissions Under Ehsaas Scholarship Project

The University of Punjab (PU) has announced the last date for admissions under the third phase of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project.

Advertisement

In a notification on Monday, the varsity asked students to submit online applications through Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) online application portal by 30 December 2021 to get admissions under the scholarship project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project in November 2019. This is the largest need-based undergraduate scholarship program in the history of Pakistan, offering 50,000 full scholarships to deserving students for four to five-year undergraduate degree programs.

ALSO READ The First Ever National Security Policy Will be Approved Tomorrow

The scholarship covers 100 percent of the tuition fee and offers a living stipend of 4,000 per month. The students who did not fulfill their aim to get more education due to financial problems can apply and get admission under the scholarship program.

Students with a family income of less than Rs. 45,000 per month, studying in the undergraduate programs across any of the 129 public sector universities recognized by HEC, are eligible to apply.

ALSO READ KP is Getting an E-Stamp System Soon

According to a PU press release, the first and second-semester students and those who are enrolled in morning sections are eligible for Ehsaas Scholarship phase-III.

Advertisement

The students who are enrolled in evening sections on a self-finance basis are not eligible. Further, students who are taking other scholarships like the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund, HEC Need-Based Scholarship, or any other are also not eligible for this scholarship.