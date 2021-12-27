Sindh Passes All Matric And Intermediate Students in Practical Exams

The Sindh Board Committee of Chairmen (SBCC) has decided to pass all matric and intermediate students who took division improvement examinations this year but failed to appear in practical examinations.

Advertisement

A press release issued in this regard on Sunday said that the committee had decided to accommodate students who failed to appear in practical examinations due to confusion or any other reason.

ALSO READ ‘Meet Jinnah’ Campaign Uses Innovative Tech to Promote Peace, Harmony, and Inclusion

Earlier this year, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced that there will be no practical examinations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Sindh government insisted on conducting exams. Due to this confusion, several students failed to appear in practical exams, which put their academic years at stake.

“On the directives of SBCC and Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman, Professor Dr. Saeeduddin, the committee has decided to pass all those students who appeared in Improvement of Division exams but failed to take the practical exams due to the confusion,” the communique said.

ALSO READ Afghanistan Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq Ditches PSL for BPL

The notification also said that students who want to appear in improvement examinations can now do it four times. Previously, students were allowed to take division improvement exams only once.

“The decision is in line with the system in place for federal board students,” the SBCC chairman said, adding that the special examinations across the province will take place in February 2022.

Advertisement

“Those who could not appear in examinations due to the coronavirus or any personal reason, or those who want to improve their grades, can benefit from this opportunity,” he added.