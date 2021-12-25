‘Meet Jinnah’ Campaign Uses Innovative Tech to Promote Peace, Harmony, and Inclusion

This Quaid Day, Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park hosted an innovative and award-winning campaign for promoting inclusivity, pluralism, and interfaith harmony in line with the vision and teachings of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Hive Pakistan – a social impact organization working to address issues of extremism and marginalization in the country – organized the event ‘Meet Jinnah’ where a life-size hologram of the Quaid-e-Azam was shown speaking about the principles that should govern social life in the newfound country.

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) was a supporting partner with Hive Pakistan for the said event. MMBL is working to promote financial and digital inclusion in Pakistan through capacity building and access to finance for all Pakistanis nationwide.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the technological marvel and to draw inspiration on this Quaid Day that coincides with Christmas, thereby reinforcing the need for mutual acceptance and peaceful co-existence.

The unique project by Hive Pakistan has been showcased in multiple cities before its arrival in Islamabad. The project that has already won the prestigious Nelson Mandela- Graça Machel Innovation Award for its successful advocacy for equality in the country was showered with praise by the visitors.

“We congratulate Hive Pakistan for successfully executing this innovative project,” Syed Aizaz Zaidi, Chief Risk Officer at MMBL said on the occasion. “The father of our nation had a clear vision of what he fought for most of his life to achieve – a unified, safe, empathetic, and inclusive Pakistan,” he added.

“These ideals are deeply entrenched in our organization’s core philosophy – fueling our struggle to promote inclusivity, as well as equitable growth and development for every Pakistani citizen through access to finance and groundbreaking digital financial solutions,” he further stated.

The project successfully showcases the potential of digital technology for driving positive social change, besides emphasizing the need to revert to the visionary guidance of our founding father for resurfacing as a successful nation.