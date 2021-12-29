Ghani Automobile Industries Delisted from PSX

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has delisted Ghani Automobile Industries Limited from the index.

Advertisement

According to the notification issued to PSX, Ghani Automobile Industries Limited shall stand delisted from the exchange with effect from tomorrow, i.e., Thursday, December 30, 2021.

ALSO READ IMARAT Group Launches Amazon Software Technology Park

The reason behind the delisting of Ghani Automobile Industries Limited is its merger/amalgamation with and into Ghani Value Glass Limited.

Trading in the shares of Ghani Automobile Industries Limited has already been suspended, and the shares of the surviving entity (i.e., Ghani Value Glass Limited) have been issued to the shareholders of Ghani Automobile Industries Limited as per the Swap Ratio.

The group has consolidated its operations through a merger of the entities and looking forwards to exploring new areas of investment in different sectors.