IMARAT Group Launches Amazon Software Technology Park

The IMARAT Group of Companies launched Amazon Software Technology Park, inaugurated by the event’s Chief Guest, Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haque.

Advertisement

The grand inauguration event was attended by the higher management of the Group of Companies, including Chairman IMARAT Group and CEO Graana.com, Shafiq Akbar, and Group Directors, Farhan Javed, Sharjeel E. Ahmer, Arslan Javed, and Taimoor Abbasi.

Other esteemed members that graced the event included Pakistan Software Export Board Managing Director, Osman Nasir, FIA Additional Director Cybercrime, Chaudry Rauf, Chairman Bar Council, Qazi Adil, and other senior officials from the Islamabad & Rawalpindi district administrations and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

While speaking on occasion, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, congratulated the IMARAT group on achieving this milestone.

He said, “The establishment of the Amazon Software Technology Park by the IMARAT Group has unlocked future avenues of substantial activities, along with adding great value to the knowledge pool.”

He further highlighted the need for technology parks all across Pakistan.

Celebrating this milestone, Chairman IMARAT Group, Shafiq Akbar discussed the group’s vision of adapting to modern technologies to transform the real estate sector of Pakistan.

Advertisement

“Amazon Outlet Mall is now a state-of-the-art Technology Park, offering an excellent & modern environment to work in. This achievement provides incredible opportunities that will enrich the national knowledge economy and ensure the holistic growth of the IT industry,” said Shafiq.

He added, “Pakistan’s IT industry has achieved significant expansion and exports growth with Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore becoming the country’s major tech hubs.”

“The establishment of the Amazon Software Technology Park guarantees nationwide development of the IT industry while putting forth similar efforts to set up comparable ventures. The next IT growth phase focuses on secondary and tertiary cities while supporting the growth of start-ups and freelancers within this sector,” said PSEB MD Osman Nasir.

The park, established on the 6th, 7th, and 8th floors of the mall, covers a total area of 37,470 sq. ft. and is aimed to bring in professionals from the industry to boost Pakistan’s tech industry and sector.