Top Performing Exporters to Get Civil Awards

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that the government will confer national civil awards on the exporters for performance in increasing the country’s exports.

Chairing a meeting on developing an export culture in the country, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Commerce to develop a web portal to cater to the complaints of the exporters.

“We have to develop an ecosystem and a culture that can increase exports and decrease our dependence on imports,” he said, highlighting that Pakistan needed resilient exporters.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Commerce to act as a catalyst for achieving sustained growth in exports. He ordered all the departments concerned to develop robust policies and ensure transparency by using technology.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood informed the Prime Minister that Pakistan, after 10 years of stagnation, achieved record growth in exports this year. He emphasized that it was high time to bring new impetus to further increase the export target.

Ministers for Energy, Finance, Industries, Information, Maritime Affairs, National Food Security, and Advisor on Commerce attended the meeting alongside senior officers of various departments concerned.