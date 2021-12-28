Finance Minister Stresses Need for Promoting Jewelry Exports

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Shaukat Tarin, has assured the Jewellers Association of resolving the jeweler community issues on priority.

A delegation of the Jewellers Association called on the Minister at the Finance Division on Tuesday. The delegation highlighted the problems faced by the jeweler community and sought support of the government to address them.

Talking to the delegation members, the Minister acknowledged the importance of the jewelry industry in the country’s economy and stated that the government was cognizant of the jobs generated by the industry besides its contributions to the GDP.

The Minister urged the Jewellers Association to enhance the jewelry exports. He directed the authorities concerned to resolve the problems facing the community to enable the industry to play its due role in the growth of the national economy.

The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for extending his cooperation and positively addressing the issues.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, and senior officers of the Finance and Commerce Ministries attended the meeting.