University of Agriculture Faisalabad Bans Jeans & T-Shirts in New Dress Code

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s (UAF) Toba Tek Singh sub-campus has issued a new dress code for male and female students.

The varsity’s principal, Dr. Nisar Ahmad, issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday, barring male students from wearing shorts, cut-off jeans, and trousers.

“Male students are not allowed to wear shorts, cut-off jeans, multi-pocket, faded, torn and skin-fitted jeans and trousers, T-shirts with messages of any kind, chappals and slippers, bandanas, caps, vest of any kind, long hair and ponytails, earrings, wrist straps, and bracelets,” the notification read.

Similarly, female students are no longer allowed to wear T-shirts with jeans, sleeveless shirts, see-through and skintight dresses, heavy make-up, flashy and heavy jewelry, and anklets.

Earlier this year, Hazara University had also issued a new dress code for male and female students and faculty staff.

In its notification, the varsity had prohibited females from wearing heavy makeup and jewelry, tight jeans, and T-shirts, while boys were barred from wearing shorts, cut-off jeans (sic), skin-fitted jeans, slippers, earrings, wrist chains. Long hair, ponytails, and unpresentable beard cut were also banned as per the notification.