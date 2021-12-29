Wasim Akram Compares Babar Azam to Miandad and Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, has heaped praises on the national cricket team’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and believes that the 21st century belongs to him.

Advertisement

“You see, if you talk about Pakistan batting, you start with Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohamamad Yousaf, and then now it’s Babar Azam. The 21st century belongs to Babar Azam, he’s the man.,” he added.

ALSO READ PCB Finally Breaks Silence on PSL Broadcasting Rights Controversy

Babar is currently the only international batter to feature in the Top 10 of the ICC Rankings across all formats. Wasim believes that “there’s plenty more to come from him,” as the 27-year-old has not touched his peak yet.

“He came through the proper ranks, I have worked with him in Karachi Kings as well from [for] last three years. I love his work ethic, he is focused, and he’s never satisfied with his performance, and that’s a sign of a good leader. I knew at the time, with this boy, with his work ethic, with his talent, he will definitely perform and be consistent,” Wasim told Sport 360.

ALSO READ Punjab Bans Concerts and Fireworks on New Year’s Eve

The president of the Karachi Kings rated Babar among the best batters of modern-day cricket.

“And now he’s the part of Fab four. [Virat] Kohli, [David] Warner, [Joe] Root, and Babar is now getting high on top. Kohli is up there with Babar,” he added.