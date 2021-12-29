Zameen.com Acquires Sales & Marketing Rights for Union Tower, Sialkot

Pakistan’s largest real estate portal, Zameen.com, has acquired exclusive marketing and sales rights for Sialkot’s upcoming business complex, i.e. Union Tower, and launched the project. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the project site on Paris Road.

The launch ceremony was graced by Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales (Central) Shuja Ullah Khan and Director Project Sales (Central) Muzaffar Majeed.

Important names from Sialkot’s business community attending included Air Sial CEO Ameen Ahsan, Directors Akmal Cheema and Faisal Cheema, DC Sialkot Tahir Farooq, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Imran Akbar, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jilani, and Chairman Sialkot International Airport Khawaja Masood Akhtar.

Speaking to the media, Shuja Ullah Khan said that Zameen.com had officially launched the strategically located Union Tower. He revealed that the project was attracting the attention of businessmen and investors due to its fine location and the project developer’s matchless credibility.

Air Sial CEO Ameen Ahsan, who is also the project director of Union Tower, said that the project featured corporate space as well as international-standard hotel apartments. The project would boost businesses activities in the city, making it a safe and rewarding project for investment, he added.