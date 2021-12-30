Federal Govt to Bear Reqo Diq Development Costs: PM Khan

The federal government will cover the entire cost of the development of Reqo Diq, which is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold mines in Balochistan.

Advertisement

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan tweeted the declaration after criticism from the province’s political leaders who had slammed the Reko Diq project’s proposed deal.

He said, “In line with my govt’s vision for [the] uplift of smaller provinces, I have decided our fed govt will bear all the financial burden for Reko Diq & its development on behalf of Govt of Balochistan”.

In line with my govt's vision for uplift of smaller provinces, I have decided our fed govt will bear all the financial burden for Reko Diq & it's development on behalf of Govt of Balochistan. This will help usher in an era of prosperity for the people & province of Balochistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 29, 2021

The premier ibelieves that the action will help to usher in a new age of prosperity for the people of Balochistan and the province.

ALSO READ SBP Introduces Shariah Compliant Open Market Operations For Islamic Banking

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, praised PM Khan for the federal government’s undertaking, and reiterated his remarks that the historic move will bring peace and prosperity to the province.

We are grateful to the PM. It is a historic decision for the people of Balochistan, which will usher in peace and prosperity. https://t.co/kdYm9Ph7E2 — Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (@AQuddusBizenjo) December 29, 2021

ALSO READ Top Performing Exporters to Get Civil Awards

Tethyan Copper Company Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited is a fully owned joint venture company of Barrick Gold of Canada and Antofagasta Minerals of Chile that originally discovered huge mineral deposits at Reko Diq at the foot of an extinct volcano near Pakistan’s border with Iran and Afghanistan more than a decade ago.

Advertisement

At the time of the discovery, prominent authorities asserted that the deposit had the potential to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold mines.