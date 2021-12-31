ADB Committed $2.3 Billion to Pakistan In 2021

Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Pakistan achieved a historic high level of cooperation with over $2.3 billion committed by the Bank in 2021, said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Yong Ye.

The Country Director in a video message stated, “as we continue to work together to confront the pandemic, we are happy to update you that ADB and Pakistan achieved a record high level of cooperation with ADB committing $2.3 billion in 2021 – reflecting our enduring partnership despite the challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic”.

He further stated that Pakistan continues to make impressive progress and carried out robust economic, fiscal and structural reforms, ADB guided by its new country partnership strategy looks forward to deepening its support for Pakistan.

The bank will continue its support for Pakistan in pandemic through vaccination, social protection, public sector management, climate resilience, competitiveness and private sector development, he added.