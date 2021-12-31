Chief Selector Opens Up on the Future of Hafeez, Malik and Wahab

Pakistan Chief Selector, Muhammad Wasim, has finally broken silence on the future of veteran cricketers, including Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz.

During an interview with Geo News, Wasim said that the selection committee is observing the performances of youngsters before taking any decision on the future of senior players.

He said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not taken any decision in this regard yet.

“Whenever the cricket board does take a decision regarding these players, it will take them into confidence,” he added.

While Hafeez and Malik were part of the national squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, Wahab has not donned national colors since the New Zealand series in December last year.

They were also not part of the Pakistan squad for the last two T20I series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Preparations for T20 World Cup

The former Test cricketer is in favor of continuing with the current team combination but added that they need to be realistic, keeping in view that the next T20 World Cup is scheduled in Australia.

“The selection committee will approach the mega event after considering the conditions and requirements to decide the best possible options going into the World Cup,” he said.

The Chief Selector maintained that it is not necessary that the same group of players performing in spin-friendly conditions would also play well in Australia.

“Ideally, the same squad should go, but if we feel the need for any changes, then we’ll surely bring them in the squad,” he added.