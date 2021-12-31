Islamabad High Court Rejects Petition to Ban Fireworks on New Year’s Eve

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Friday, rejected a petition requesting to stop fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

A citizen had requested withdrawal of the NOC issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad for fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

While hearing the application of a citizen, Chief justice IHC, Athar Minallah, said in his remarks that it happens all over the world, not just here in Pakistan.

Let the public enjoy the New Year festivities, remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah. He said that this has just happened in Saudi Arabia as well.

The lawyer to the case informed the court that the Deputy Commissioner issued NOC for the night of December 31 fireworks. A big shopping mall in Islamabad has organized a fireworks show at midnight, which would last for 30 minutes.

The lawyer to the applicant said that the shopping mall is situated along the GT Road, and fireworks will disrupt traffic, therefore, it should not be allowed.

A large number of people are likely to come, due to which, there will be traffic problems, the applicant maintained in his application.

The applicant also argued that such activities also give a chance for youth to misbehave and engage in dangerous activities such as one-wheeling. The court, however, dismissed the petition as inadmissible.