OGRA Decreases LPG Prices by Rs. 5.9 Per KG

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a decrease of Rs. 5.9 per kilogram in the prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) on Friday.

Advertisement

According to an OGRA notification, the price of a cylinder weighing 11.8 kg will be Rs. 2,380.81 whereas the price per megatonne (MT) will stand at Rs. 196,679.41.

ALSO READ SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Marginally Decreases

It is to be noted that the aforementioned price includes 17% GST as well, which amounts to Rs. 28,577.35 per MT and Rs. 337.21 per cylinder.

The prices excluding the 17% GST amount to Rs. 168,102.06 per MT and Rs. 1,983.60 per cylinder.

ALSO READ Rupee Ends 2021 With One of Its Biggest Gains Against US Dollar Following SBP Bill

The new prices will be effective from January 1, 2022, according to the notification.