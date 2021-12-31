OGRA Decreases LPG Prices by Rs. 5.9 Per KG

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a decrease of Rs. 5.9 per kilogram in the prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) on Friday.
According to an OGRA notification, the price of a cylinder weighing 11.8 kg will be Rs. 2,380.81 whereas the price per megatonne (MT) will stand at Rs. 196,679.41.
It is to be noted that the aforementioned price includes 17% GST as well, which amounts to Rs. 28,577.35 per MT and Rs. 337.21 per cylinder.
The prices excluding the 17% GST amount to Rs. 168,102.06 per MT and Rs. 1,983.60 per cylinder.
The new prices will be effective from January 1, 2022, according to the notification.