SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Marginally Decreases

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended December 30, 2021, recorded a decrease of 0.50 percent, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The decline in SPI was due to a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (30.92 percent), potatoes (7.92 percent), chilies powder national 200 gm packet each (5.78 percent), onions (2.39 percent), LPG (1.59 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.42 percent) and pulse mash (0.22 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 168.83 percent during the week ended December 23, 2021, to 167.98 percent during the week under review.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 20.05 percent mainly due to an increase in electricity for Q1 (83.95 percent), LPG (68.30 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (59.06 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (55.71 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (55.24 percent), mustard oil (52.72 percent), gents sponge chappal (50.25 percent), washing soap (45.28 percent), gents sandal (44.49 percent), pulse masoor (36.08 percent), petrol (35.42 percent) and diesel (26.72 percent), while the major decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (39.55 percent), pulse moong (24.73 percent), onions (17.85 percent), eggs (9 percent) and potatoes (6.55 percent).

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,733, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517, Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 decreased by 0.80 percent, 0.72 percent, 0.61 percent, 0.54 percent and 0.40 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, 07 (13.72 percent) items decreased and 22 (43.14 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include bananas (3.19 percent), chicken (2.16 percent), tea prepared (2.05 percent), eggs (1.45 percent), pulse masoor (1.10 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.87 percent), pulse gram (0.83 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.71 percent), sugar (0.64 percent), garlic (0.63 percent), sufi washing soap (0.62 percent), rice basmati broken (0.55 percent), powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (0.46 percent), mutton (0.39 percent), curd (0.30 percent), pulse moong (0.25 percent), mustard oil (0.24 percent), beef with bone (0.17 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.13 percent), cooked daal (0.06 percent), gur (0.03 percent) and cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.03 percent).

The commodities which prices remained unchanged during the period included bread plain (small size), milk fresh, vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each, salt powdered (national/shan) 800 gm packet each, tea lipton yellow label, cooked beef, cigarettes capstan, long cloth 57″ gul ahmed/al karam, shirting, lawn printed gul ahmed/al karam, georgette, gents sandal bata pair, gents sponge chappal bata, ladies sandal bata, electricity charges for q1 per unit, gas charges, energy saver, matchbox, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges and toilet soap lifebuoy.