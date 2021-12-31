Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra Leak in All Their Glory

Earlier this year, Samsung had announced to halt the production of its Note series for good. Rumors following the announcement suggested that Samsung might be incorporating Note’s Stylus and other eminent features into its Galaxy S series and it seems like these rumors might be credible.

Samsung is getting ready to launch its next generation of Galaxy S-series flagship lineup which will reportedly include three variations: the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra.

However, ahead of the launch, many of the specs of Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra have leaked online via 91Mobiles, allowing us to have a good look at the design from all angles.

As per the leaks, the smartphone comes bearing a metal frame, with a power button and volume rocker built on the right side of the frame. Previous reports further suggested that the device will be built around a curved edge-to-edge display with thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout in the top-centre housing the selfie camera. The S22 series will also come with a dedicated slot for housing the S Pen Stylus. While in terms of optics, the smartphone will feature a triple-lens setup.

Some other leaks also suggest that with the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung might just ditch the stereotypical rear camera approach, and we might witness the sensors placed directly on the device.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 series smartphones will come powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the company’s own Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region. This time, the top-end model is expected to pack 1TB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the brand’s next-generation chipset will be announced on 11th January. The devices are expected to officially launch on 8th February and will be available for purchase from 25th February but Samsung is yet to confirm this officially.

The leaks reveal that the smartphone will be available in four color options — Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

Picture Credits: LetsGoDigital