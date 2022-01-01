Future iPhones Might Charge Accessories Through Their Screens

Reverse wireless charging is nothing new. It lets you charge accessories by simply putting them on the back of your phone, but Apple may flip things around in the future, literally.

A newly uncovered Apple patent shows that the company is working on a new technology that will let iPhones and iPads charge accessories through their screens. The patent surfaced at the US Patent & Trademark Office portal and it describes the new reverse wireless charging method in great detail.

According to the patent, this feature will be powered by a double-sided wireless charging assembly that can reverse charge from the front and the back. This charging assembly will be covered by a metallic shield on all sides.

One portion of the screen will remain usable even when an accessory is being charged through the screen, thereby making for a better application than regular reverse wireless charging. It is unknown whether the charging area of the screen will have any display output while charging.

It will be used to charge accessories like the AirPods, Apple Watch, Apple Pencil, etc. It remains to be seen whether it will support third-party accessories as well.

But as always, this is only a patent and may never see the light of the day, so take this information with a grain of salt.

