Happy New Year, from Mi to You  

New Year brings new joys, hopes, aspirations, and resolutions which is why Xiaomi wishes a very happy new year to everyone.

Advertisement

To celebrate the starting of this new year 2022, Xiaomi has introduced new and huge discounted prices on its devices. They have also introduced amazing bundles for their customers to enjoy and take advantage of.

The bundles include:

Xiaomi 11 T along with Redmi Buds 3

Redmi 10 with Piston Basic Handsfree

Poco X3 GT with Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2

Poco X3 Pro with Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2

Redmi Note 10 Pro along with Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2

These bundles are available in Xiaomi Experience Stores and MiStore.

Other than that, Xiaomi is finally starting local manufacturing in Pakistan. This has been a much-anticipated step by Pakistan’s tech giant.

Details of this factory are pretty hush-hush right now but Xiaomi is expected to announce its launch pretty soon this year.

This move will definitely further help to reduce the prices of the phones, positioning it more effectively and efficiently in the local market.