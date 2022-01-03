39 Lawmakers Did Not Pay Any Income Tax in FY19

As many as 39 lawmakers, including 10 Members National Assembly and eight Senators, did not pay income tax for the year that ended on June 30, 2019, revealed the Parliamentarians Tax Directory released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday.

According to the Tax Directory, the senators who showed zero income tax payment included former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Naseema Ehsan, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Quratulain Marri, Faisal Saleem Rahman, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Rana Maqbool Ahmad.

The Members National Assembly who paid no tax during the period included Saleem Rehman (NA-3), Farukh Khan (Punjab-33), Shakila Khalid Chaudhry (Punjab-34), Abdul Shakoor (NA-51), Mansoor Hayat Khan (NA-63), Niaz Ahmed Jakhar (NA-188), Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari (NA-192), Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani (NA-221), Saif Ur Rehman (NA-242) and Kamal Uddin (NA-262).

Member Provincial Assembly (Balochistan) Khalil George (NM-63) also did not pay any income tax during the period.

Three Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, including Aisha Banno (WR-10), Madiha Nisar (WR-16), Ikhtiar Wali (PK-63), and Shah Dad Khan (PK-81), paid zero income tax during the year.

As per the Directory, at least nine Members of the Punjab Provincial Assembly paid zero tax during the period. The provincial lawmakers included Raja Sagheer Ahmed (PP-7), Talat Mehmood (PP-51), Mumtaz Ahmed (PP-105), Muhammad Moavia (PP-126), Mahmood Ul Haq (PP-141), Muhammad Saleem Akhtar (PP-212), Malik Wasif Mazhar (PP-218), Khalid Mehmood Dogar (PP-230), Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi (PP-277), Samiullah Chaudhary (PP-246), Sania Kamran (W-316), Azma Zahid Bokhari (W-333) and Rukhsana Kausar (W-347).

Jam Shabbir Ali Khan (PS-43) was the only Member Provincial Assembly (Sindh) who did not pay any income tax during the period under review.

Three parliamentarians including Mumtaz Ahmed (PP-105), Hamid Rashid (PP-117) and Senator Saifullah Abro from Sindh paid zero income tax during the period under review, however, their associations of persons (AOPs) tax stood at Rs. 11,030,404, Rs. 2,975,113 and Rs. 60,750,092 respectively.