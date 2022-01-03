Diversity & Inclusion Awards Announced for Most Inclusive Companies of 2021

On 25 September 2015, 193 member countries of the United Nations adopted the “2030 Agenda, a Plan of Action for People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership” for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 6 out of 17 SDGs focus on diversity and inclusion through effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions.

In McKinsey’s 2020 report, analysts found that “Companies in the top quartile for gender diversity on their executive teams were 25 percent more likely to experience above-average profitability than companies in the fourth quartile,” as well as “36 percent likelihood of outperformance on EBIT margin for ethnic and cultural diversity.”

This correlation shows a clear business case for diversity & inclusion. The World Economic Forum’s report: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 4.0, suggests that companies with diverse employees have “up to 20% higher rate of innovation and 19% higher innovation revenues.”

According to PwC’s 20th annual CEO survey (2020), diversity and inclusion was the top priority for global CEOs, with 83 percent agreeing that they promote diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks are the standards for organizations around the world. The GDEIB helps organizations determine strategy and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion.

GDEIB has 15 categories, 28 dimensions, and 275 benchmarks. The Centre for Global Inclusion USA is the home of GDEIB. Its mission is to serve as a resource for research and education for individuals and organizations in their quest to improve diversity and inclusion practices around the world.

Diversity Hub is a Centre of expertise within HR Metrics. Its mission is to help organizations become sustainable through inclusive cultural and behavioral change.

The Hub reviews emerging global best practices carries out local research to understand industry needs, produces data-driven research reports, and designs bespoke solutions to facilitate desired outcomes. Diversity Hub recognizes GDEIB user companies through a merit-based awards process on an annual basis.

HR Metrics conducts annual GDEIB awards in which organizations are given the opportunity to disclose their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with a focus on the social and economic impact on all stakeholders.

Diversity Hub Pakistan formed a Jury for assessment of GDEIB awards comprising leading global DEI experts including Lynda White, President Mcleod White, Montreal Canada, Nadia Younes, Global Head Employee Experience, Diversity, and Well-Being, Zurich Insurance Company, Switzerland.

Other experts included Karen Francis Ph.D. Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Officer, American Institutes for Research, USA, Moneeza Usman Butt, Partner KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co, Pakistan, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairman Pakistan Innovation Fund, and Ambreen Waheed, Founder Responsible Behavior Institute, Pakistan.

Awards were assessed on merit-based scores on a scale of 1-5 including Best Practice, Progressive, Proactive, Reactive, and Inactive.

On 29 Dec, GDEIB awards 2021 results were announced by Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics and Board Director, The Centre for Global Inclusion, USA. A total of 28 organizations have won the GDEIB awards and among them, Engro Fertilizers Limited is the highest scorer, followed by Engro Energy Limited, Engro Corporation Limited, Nestlé Pakistan, and HBL.

Overall, GDEIB award-winning companies are First MicroFinance Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Pakistan, AGP Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, Pepsi-Cola International, PTCL, Allied Bank Limited, Philip Morris Pakistan Limited, and HRSG.

Also included were The Millennium Education, JS Bank Limited, U Microfinance Bank Limited, TPL Corporation, National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, The Millennium Universal College, British Council Pakistan, Jazz, Novo Nordisk Pvt Limited, Feroze1888 Mills Limited, FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited, and Telenor Pakistan.

Global DEI Awards will be presented to winning organizations in March 2022.