Govt Begins Enrollment in the 2nd DigiSkills Program for Freelancers

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom — through Ignite — has launched the second phase of the DigiSkills Training Program (DSTP 2.0) with an aim to train a total of one million freelancers in the country.

Advertisement

Enrollments under the Batch-01 of the second phase will start from Tuesday, 4 January, and continue until 31 January, the platform said in a press release.

A total of 250,000 seats will be available in this batch that will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

“However, if the total allocated seats are filled up before this date, then the enrollments will be closed, and no extra seat will be provided,” it added.

ALSO READ SECP Asks Govt to Withdraw Suo Moto Powers of Policy Board

Interested students can register themselves by visiting the website.

After registrations, students will have to make sure to enroll themselves in any of the two courses of their choice, as registration is considered as enrollment.

Registration in the Freelancing course is a must for first-timers. They can select the second course of their choice.

Advertisement

ALSO READ From Smart Cities to Metaverse

Further, trainees from previous batches are also eligible to enroll in phase-II of the training program. Such students can enroll in any two courses of their choice without the condition of enrolling in the Freelancers course.

Classes under the first batch will commence on Tuesday, 1 February 2022.