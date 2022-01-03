Govt Launches Naya Pakistan Health Card Mobile Application

The Punjab government has launched the ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card Mobile Application’ to provide relevant information regarding the ‘Sehat Sahulat Program’ of the federal government.

According to details, Health Minister Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, launched the application on Sunday in Lahore along with senior officials of the provincial health department.

Addressing the event, Dr. Yasmin said that the application has been linked with the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) because the citizens’ record with the NADRA is mandatory to avail healthcare facilities at all empaneled hospitals in the province.

Residents of Punjab can get free treatment worth up to Rs. 1 million at 133 primary, secondary, and tertiary public hospitals and 101 private hospitals all over the province.

She added that each family will be issued a health card under the Sehat Sahulat Program against the name of the head of the family who will be responsible for registering with the authorities through the application.

Besides, the provincial government has also set up dedicated help desks at the Tehsil level in the offices of Assistant Commissioners. They can also contact the helpline at 0800-09009 to seek necessary information about the free treatment under the program.