Advertisement

Indian Developer Launches App Putting Up Muslim Women for Auction

By Alyshai | Published Jan 3, 2022 | 6:35 pm

The New Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the Bulli Bai app that listed hundreds of Muslim women for “auction” using photos taken from their social media accounts without their consent.

Advertisement

The authorities registered the case after a complaint was lodged from journalist Ismat Ara, whose name was also included on the open-source app.

Thousands of images of the women were uploaded to the web platform GitHub where users were asked to be a part of the auction.

ALSO READ

The auctioning is a second attempt to harass Muslim women in India.

The latest investigation comes only six months after the “Sulli Deals” app that sparked outrage. The app used “Sulli” as a derogatory term used to describe Muslim women. The app included profiles of more than 80 women, using photos they had uploaded online and offered them as “deals of the day.”

The account has since then been blocked by GitHub and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Advertisement

Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to confirm that CERT and the police are coordinating for further action.

ALSO READ

Member of Indian Parliament, Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue with Mumbai police.

Social media users have also voiced their concerns and support for the women stating that the agenda behind the targeting is to cause physical and mental anguish. Many went on to state that the people behind the app are likely to be part of right-wing groups.

Also Read
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>