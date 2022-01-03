Indian Developer Launches App Putting Up Muslim Women for Auction

The New Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the Bulli Bai app that listed hundreds of Muslim women for “auction” using photos taken from their social media accounts without their consent.

The authorities registered the case after a complaint was lodged from journalist Ismat Ara, whose name was also included on the open-source app.

Thousands of images of the women were uploaded to the web platform GitHub where users were asked to be a part of the auction.

The auctioning is a second attempt to harass Muslim women in India.

The latest investigation comes only six months after the “Sulli Deals” app that sparked outrage. The app used “Sulli” as a derogatory term used to describe Muslim women. The app included profiles of more than 80 women, using photos they had uploaded online and offered them as “deals of the day.”

The account has since then been blocked by GitHub and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to confirm that CERT and the police are coordinating for further action.

GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself.

CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action. https://t.co/6yLIZTO5Ce — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 1, 2022

Member of Indian Parliament, Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue with Mumbai police.

Sir,Thank you.With due respect I had shared with you that besides blocking the platform punishing the offenders creating such sites is important.I hope @HMOIndia & @GoI_MeitY will support @MumbaiPolice to find these culprits&make them as well as platforms accountable #BulliDeals https://t.co/o1wXAnJVYq — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 1, 2022

Social media users have also voiced their concerns and support for the women stating that the agenda behind the targeting is to cause physical and mental anguish. Many went on to state that the people behind the app are likely to be part of right-wing groups.