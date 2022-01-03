Here’s How Much PM Imran Khan Paid in Taxes in 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid Rs. 9.85 million in taxes, according to official numbers. Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif paid Rs. 8.2 million in taxes. Asif Ali Zardari paid Rs. 2.2 million, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid just Rs. 0.535 million tax in 2019.

According to a revised tax directory issued in principle by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), PM Imran Khan declared an income of Rs. 38.9 million.

1,003 Parliamentarians belonging to National and Provincial Assemblies and Senate of Pakistan paid Rs. 979.35 million tax in 2019.

FBR Launches Parliamentarians' Tax Directory for 2019

As per the details, 1003 Parliamentarians have paid Rs. 979.35 million tax which includes Rs. 791.918 million in income tax and Rs. 187.439 million shares of tax paid by the Association of Person (AOP).

312 out of 342 members of the National Assembly have paid Rs. 367.24 million in income tax while the share of tax paid by AOP was Rs. 40.44 million.

As per the details, 80 out of 104 Senators have paid Rs. 103.905 million in income tax while the share of tax paid by AOP was Rs. 65.18 million.

The Finance and Revenue Minister, Senator Shaukat Tarin, has paid Rs. 26.62 million tax, Minister for Law, Senator Farogh Naseem, Rs. 4.2 million, Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjarani, Rs. 1.39 million, Senator Talha Mahmood Rs. 32.2 million, Senator Shibli Faraz Rs. 0.885 million, Senator Faisal Vawda Rs. 1.16 million, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Rs. 2.5million, and Senator Ahmad Khan paid Rs. 2.3 million tax in 2019.