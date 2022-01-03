Man Arrested for Illegally Using a Police Warning Light

Ichhara police department in Lahore has filed a lawsuit against an individual for installing an illegal blue warning light and a green number plate on his personal car.

Reportedly, a convict named Zahid Iqbal displayed unruly behavior after a traffic warden stopped his car for inspection near the Shama Stop. Iqbal broke the warden’s cell phone and issued threats to him.

The perpetrator was then booked for illegal use of police warning lights, a fake official number plate, and for trying to strong-arm police personnel.

In a similar unfortunate development over the weekend, a deranged driver took out his gun and opened fire on a traffic warden at the densely populated Ashiana Road in Lahore during rush hour in broad daylight.

According to media reports, the driver was asked to remove his car from a no-parking area on the busy road, following which, the driver lost his temper and proceeded to blindly shoot at the wardens.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident that took place in an area packed with cars and pedestrians, but the driver got away as the wardens tried to take cover.

Such incidents are becoming perilously common across Pakistan these days, making it even harder for the relevant authorities to perform their duties in a civil manner.