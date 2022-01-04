Here’s How Much Funding Pakistani Startups Raised in 2021

2021 was a monumental year for the Pakistani startup ecosystem. A large number of startups raised multiple rounds in the year including the likes of Bazaar, Abhi, TAG, and many more helping the ecosystem raise 450 per cent more than 2020.

Looking back at the past few years, 2018 was disappointing for the Pakistani ecosystem, with only seven startups managing to raise $5.7 million, the Pakistani startup ecosystem bounced back in 2019 and has not looked back since. However, in 2019, 14 startups, including Airlift, Tello Talk, Cheetay, Bykea, Eat Mubarak, and many more, managed to raise only $47 million.

In 2020, Pakistani startups including Trella, Jugnu, Walee, OPay, and many others closed $57.7 million across 41 deals. By the end of Q4 2020, this number reached $65M.

From 2015 up till 2021, the total amount raised by Pakistani startups across 255 deals reached $563.5 million, as reported by Invest2Innovate. 61% of this amount has been raised in the past year alone.

Finally, in 2021, insights shared by Invest2Innovate claim Pakistani Startups raised $19.26 million in 13 deals during Q1 and $81.73 million in 18 deals in Q2. Up until Q3, Pakistani startups raised $173 million across 17 deals, for a total of $273.9 million across 48 deals. By the end of the year, Pakistani startups raised $350 million across 81 deals, with $69 million raised across 22 deals.

Kalsoom Lakhani, General Partner i2i Ventures, shared important insights into funding raised by Pakistani startups in 2021 on Twitter. The highest performing sectors of the year were noted to be e-commerce, fintech, and logistics.

The final amount raised by the end of the year 2021 by Pakistani startups was $365.87 million as reported by DAWN. Here’s a breakdown of the startups that raised the highest funds in 2021 with data from i2i’s Deal Flow Tracker and Techshaw Pulse:

Q1 2021

No. Name Funding Type Funding Amount ($) Investors 1 SadaPay Seed 7,200,000 Recharge Capital; Kingsway Capital; Raptor Group 2 Udhaar Book Seed 125,000 Y-combinator 3 Sehat Kahani Pre-series A 1,000,000 Islamic Development Bank; 10Pearls Ventures; Mentors Fund; Korean Impact Fund; Impact Investment Exchange 4 RemoteBase Seed 1,400,000 Indus Valley Capital; Draper Associates; Hustle Fund 5 Dastgyr Seed 150,000 SOSV 6 24Seven.pk Seed 150,000 SOSV 7 Fitoor Seed 15,000 Bunyad 8 Vinncorp Seed 100,000 HRSG 9 Rinstra Technologies Series A 2,000,000 Undisclosed 10 Bazaar Seed 6,500,000 Global Founders Capital; Indus Valley Capital; S7V; Wavemaker Partners; Derayah Venture Capital; Next Billion Ventures 11 Chkar Lodging Seed 300,000 MFSYS 12 dTrade Pre-seed 885,000 Polychain Capital; Pnyx Capital; Hypershare Ventures; Divergence Ventures; CMS Holdings; AU21 Capital Total Amount $19,825,000

Q2 2021

No. Name Funding Type Funding Amount ($) Investors 1 Trivzia Seed 400,000 47 Ventures 2 Rare Sense Seed 400,000 Undisclosed 3 Jugnu Series A 3,200,000 Systems Limited 4 Grocer App Series A 5,200,000 Hayaat Global; Millville Opportunities Fund; Wamda Capital; Jabbar Internet Group; Nama Ventures; Haitou Global; Lean Bricks; Walled City Co. 5 Dawaai Series A 8,500,000 500 Startups; Sarmaycaar 6 Abhi Seed 2,000,000 Village Global; Sarmayacar; i2i Ventures; Zayn Capital 7 KTrade Seed 4,500,000 TTB Partners; HOF Capital 8 TAG Pre-Seed 5,500,000 Quiet Capital; Liberty City Ventures; Fatima Gobi Ventures; Unpopular Ventures; Visa 9 Tajir Series A 17,000,000 Kleiner Perkins; Y Combinator Continuity Fund; AAVCF; Fatima Gobi Ventures; Flexport; Golden Gate Ventures; Liberty City Ventures; VentureSouq 10 dTrade Seed 6,400,000 Three Arrows Capital; Polychain Capital; IOSG Ventures; Fenbushi Capital 11 Retailo Seed 6,700,000 Shorooq Partners; Abercross Holdings; Arzan Venture Capital 12 CreditBook Seed 1,500,000 BitRate VC; VentureSouq; Better Tomorrow Ventures; Ratio Ventures; Toy Ventures; Quiet Capital; i2i Ventures 13 Jabberwock (Cheetay) Series B 18,500,000 Hummer Winblad Venture Partners; Doris Duke; Advent International 14 Truck It In Pre-Seed 1,500,000 Global Founders Capital; Fatima Gobi Ventures; Deosai Ventures; BitRate Venture Capital; +92 Ventures 15 Edkasa Pre-Seed 320,000 i2i Ventures; Walled City Co; Zayn Capital 16 Finja Series A 1,150,000 HBL 17 HS360 Seed 38,000 Syed Ahmed Masud Total Amount $82,808,000

Q3 2021

No. Name Funding Type Funding Amount ($) Investors 1 QisstPay Seed 15,000 MSA Capital; Global Founders Capital; Fox Ventures; First Check Ventures. 2 Oraan Seed 3,000 Zayn Capital; Wavemaker Partners; Resolution Ventures; i2i Ventures; Hustle Fund; Haitou Global; Plug and Play; and angels like Claire Diaz-Orti 3 TAG Seed 12,000 Liberty City Ventures; Canaan Partners; Addition LP; Mantis Venture Capital; Banana Capital; Co-founder of Plaid, William Hockey. 4 Maqsad Pre-seed 2,100,000 Indus Valley Capital; Alter Global; Fatima Gobi Ventures 5 BridgeLinx Seed 10,000,000 20 VC; Buckley Ventures; Indus Valley Capital; Wavemaker Partners; Quiet Capital; TrueSight Ventures; Soma Capital; Flexport; Magnus Rausing’s UNTITLED 6 Ailaaj Seed 1,600,000 JS Group; Fazal Din Group; Leonine Tech Ventures 7 Truck It In Pre-Seed 3,000,000 Global Founders Capital; Fatima Gobi Ventures; Picus Capital; Zayn Capital 8 TAG Seed 125,000 Y-combinator 9 Abhi Seed 125,000 Y-combinator 10 Walee Seed 2,700,000 Z2C 11 Bazaar Series A 30,000,000 Defy Partners Management LLC; Wavemaker Partners LLC; Acrew Capital Management Co.; Japan’s Saison Capital; Zayn Capital Ltd.; Indus Valley Capital 12 Airlift Series B 85,000,000 20VC; Buckley Ventures Ltd.; Invest2Innovate; Sam Altman; Quiet Capital; Indus Valley Capital 13 Marham Seed 1,000,000 Indus Valley Capital 14 Dastgyr Seed 3,500,000 ADB Ventures; Seedstars; Edgebrook Partners; Zayani Venture Capital; Tricap investment 15 Digikhata Seed 2,000,000 MSA Capital; Shorooq Partners; +92 Ventures; SOSV 16 Trukkr Seed 600,000 Anchorless; Kinnow VC 17 SmartChoice Seed 150,000 SOSV; MOX 18 Swag Kicks Seed 150,000 SOSV; MOX 19 Tasdeeq Series A 3,000,000 The Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN), Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA), 47 Ventures 20 Grandeur Pre-Seed 130,000 Hustle Fund; Abbas Yousafzai; Walled City Co 21 Jugnu Seed 2,000,000 Sarmayacar 22 DeafTawk 250,000 GSMA Innovation Fund Total Amount $177,430,000

Q4 2021