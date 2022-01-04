LHC Dismisses Geo’s Baseless Petition Against PSL Broadcast Rights Bid

The Pakistan Cricket Board has revealed that Justice Shahid Waheed today dismissed a petition submitted by Geo Entertainment Television Pvt Ltd in Lahore High Court against the bidding process for the TV broadcast rights of the Pakistan Super League in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The Judge refused to give any relief on Geo’s petition after hearing the arguments from counsels, reviewing the bid documents, and the media release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on 28 December 2021 explaining the bid process.

ALSO READ PCB Finally Breaks Silence on PSL Broadcasting Rights Controversy

The consortium of ARY and PTV, on 23 December 2021, had submitted the highest bid exceeding the Reserve Price set by the PCB to broadcast Pakistan Super League’s 2022 and 2023 editions in the country.

There has been quite a lot of buzz among certain sections of the media regarding the PSL broadcast rights, however, the PCB has been openly communicating all the details with the media.