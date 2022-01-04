MissionInnovationPakistan: The Turning Point of Pakistan’s Startup Ecosystem

Under the #MissionInnovationPakistan, the National Expansion Plan (NEP) of the National Incubation Center hopes to foster entrepreneurship, technology, and economic growth in Pakistan. The platform is a golden opportunity for all aspiring entrepreneurs, waiting for a chance to formulate their innovative tech-based startup ideas that will help in uncovering true potential and highlight promising impact in the tech entrepreneurial eco-system of Pakistan.

National Expansion Plan of NICs is a government project launched under the flagship of the Ministry of Information Technology Board (MoITT) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The plan aims to nurture the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem by opening multiple incubation centers in collaboration with different universities nationwide, to facilitate over 700 startups and generate job opportunities for the youth. Based on a Zero-Equity Model, the plan is designed to support early-stage startups in getting incubated for six months to further grow their startups.

Thirteen incubation centers have been inaugurated in different. Four centers have been opened in Punjab, Lahore, Gujrat, Taxila, and Rawalpindi. Two opened in Balochistan (Quetta and Lasbela), three in Sindh, (Karachi, Sukkur, and Jamshoro), and two in KPK (Kohat and SWAT). Further, one opened in GB and AJK (Muzaffarabad).

NIC’s Launchpad is a two-day affair where startups will pitch in front of judges to get the chance to be incubated with NEP-NIC centers. The event will take place physically at the centers. Judges from the startup ecosystem and academia will be invited to evaluate the pitches.

NEP of NICs will help tap into the hidden potential of the Pakistani ecosystem to promote economic growth and eradicate unemployment issues in Pakistan.

Applications for all 13 centers are now open. All aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply and become part of #MissionInnovationPakistan.

To become part of The Launchpad, you can apply to your nearest incubation centers via the following links:

Punjab: https://tinyurl.com/startupapplicationPunjab

KPK: https://tinyurl.com/startupapplicationKPK

Sindh: https://tinyurl.com/startupapplicationSindh

Balochistan: https://tinyurl.com/startupapplicationBalochistan

AJK: https://tinyurl.com/startupapplicationAJK