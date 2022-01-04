PCB Signs Another Mega Brand Partnership Rights Deal for PSL

In what was another boost for the Pakistan Super League, Trans Group International submitted the highest bid, pursuant to a public tender process, for the brand partnership rights for a four-year term, beginning in 2022 and stretching till 2025.

Advertisement

The brand partnership rights were divided into two categories: seven category rights and one umpire sponsorship rights.

In a highly competitive bidding process, Trans Group International submitted their bids for category rights and umpire sponsorship rights at a huge increase of 219 and 168 percent from the last deals.

PCB Chief Operating Officer and Bid Committee Chair, Salman Naseer said, “Trans Group International has been a supporter of Pakistan Super League since its inception and I am thankful for the continuation of their immense support to the brand”

“Such substantial increase in the brand partnership rights highlights how big the brand of the Pakistan Super League has become and I am sure the Pakistan cricket fans will enjoy the upcoming edition.”

Trans Group International Director, Rao Omar Hashim Khan said, “The Pakistan Super League is arguably the biggest brand in Pakistan and it brings together all Pakistanis. We are proud to be once again partnering with the Pakistan Cricket Board for one of the most successful and exciting cricket leagues in the world. Our unwavering support for Pakistan Cricket knows no bounds. ”

Earlier, a consortium of ARY and PTV submitted the bid for TV broadcast rights in Pakistan at an increase of 50 percent, while Daraz submitted the bid for live-streaming in the country at a rise of 175 percent from the last deal.

Advertisement

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League will kick off at Karachi’s National Stadium on 27 January when defending champions Multan Sultans play 2020 edition’s winners Karachi Kings. The event will conclude in Lahore on 27 February with the final at Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan’s home of cricket.

Follow the PSL 2022 schedule here.