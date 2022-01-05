China Appreciates Pak-China Business Investment Forum

The Chinese government has expressed its appreciation for the launch of the Pak-China Business Investment Forum (PCBIF).

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, in a recent press conference said that the act of launching the forum was appreciated by the Chinese government. He also recognized the efforts of the incumbent government in promoting trade between the two nations.

PCBIF was launched on Monday by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The forum has been launched to enhance information exchange and promote communication between the two nations to avail new business opportunities in the two countries.

During the press conference, the spokesperson also revealed that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had entered a new stage of high development.

He further said that the project would focus on industrial, scientific, technological, social, and livelihood cooperation between the two nations. He added that the Chinese government was glad to see interactions and exchanges taking place between the two countries, which were resulting in the betterment of their people.

PCBIF currently consists of 18 Chinese and 19 Pakistani firms, and its objectives are to promote sustainable development, export industry, and development in Pakistan. The forum has been formed with the collaboration of the Board of Investment, Pakistan, and the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA).