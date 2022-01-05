Honor’s First Foldable Phone Rivaling Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Launches Next Week

Honor is on its way to launch its first foldable phone, which is also going to be the most powerful folding smartphone yet. The company has finally revealed a launch date in its latest teaser, confirming that the phone is launching as soon as next week.

The teaser poster shows that the Honor Magic V will break cover on January 10 in China at 4:30 pm PST. Honor’s latest UI update, Magic UI 6.0, will also be unveiled at the same event.

The poster also shows a close-up shot of the phone in a silver color option and a textured rear panel. The main camera setup includes three lenses and a dual-tone LED flash next to it. The hinge looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, but Honor’s CEO has already confirmed that it’s a self-developed design that is the thinnest in the industry.

A centered punch-hole selfie camera is visible on the outer screen, but its resolution is unknown at the moment. According to leaks, the outer screen will be a 6.5-inch panel while the main screen will measure 8-inches diagonally. The display panels will be provided by BOE and Visionox.

Honor has confirmed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, making it the most powerful folding phone to date. The main camera will be a 50MP shooter and the battery capacity will be 5,100 mAh with support for 66W fast charging.