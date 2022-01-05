Pak-China and APCEA Collaborate to Highlight the Role of Chinese Enterprises in Pakistan

Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) launched the ‘APCEA Sustainable Development Report 2021’ during an event organized at the Chinese Embassy.

The event was attended by over 100 participants and featured five speeches, including the Chief Guest, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman APCEA, Yang Jiandou, Chairman Senate Defence Committee & Pakistan-China Institute, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Special Assistant to PM on CPEC, Khalid Mansoor, Minister Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Xie Guoxiang, and Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong.

APCEA represents 200 Chinese Companies working in Pakistan. Speakers also welcomed the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China in early February, as it would strengthen the bilateral bond.

Hailing the launch of the report as a promising step towards enhancing the understanding of the work being done by Chinese enterprises in Pakistan, the speakers appreciated the role of APCEA and PCI in creating the report, which will serve to promote facts and information regarding the role of Chinese enterprises in Pakistan.

In his keynote speech, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Sadiq Sanjrani, said that through this report, the people will learn more about CPEC and the opportunities being created by Chinese enterprises in Pakistan. Terming CPEC as a game-changer, he said the project will create trade linkages and economic opportunities in the whole region.

Moreover, he remarked that after overhauling the infrastructure and alleviating the energy crisis in the first phase, CPEC phase-II will initiate an era of industrialization in the country. To harness the opportunities brought by the second phase, he advocated for enhancing communication with Chinese enterprises. He urged APCEA to closely coordinate with the Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Pakistan.

Chairman Senate Defence Committee & Pakistan-China Institute, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, said that the APCEA report will serve the purpose of presenting facts and nullifying the fiction being propagated by the adversaries of China about CPEC. He pointed towards the recently passed “Strategic Competition Act” by the US Senate, through which the US has allocated $300 million for a “Countering China Influence Fund.” Against this backdrop, he advised the companies to brace themselves against any disinformation campaigns.

He also lauded the upcoming development related to slashing the long bureaucratic red tape of 37 rules and regulations and said that it would facilitate the Chinese enterprises. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed criticized the boycott of the Beijing Olympics by certain Western Countries as biased and based on double standards. He said 2022 is the year of Pakistan’s Platinum Jubilee, in which Pakistan-China ties have always been center-stage.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Nong Rong said that last year, China and Pakistan held a series of celebrations to reinvigorate their time-tested friendship as it marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Both sides have supported each other in their fight against the global pandemic and pushed forward high-quality development of CPEC. He said China had invested over $25 billion in Pakistan through CPEC projects, generating 75,000 jobs, producing 5500 kW of electricity, and building over 500 kilometers of roads and highways.

Special Assistant to PM on CPEC, Khalid Mansoor, said that he has first-hand witnessed the difference created by the work of Chinese enterprises in Pakistan. Through CPEC, the dream of Thar Coal energy became a reality. CPEC Authority, he said, is working tirelessly to remove any bottlenecks, which may emerge during the execution of CPEC projects. He said the Prime Minister had ordered the removal of 37 regulations for a one-window operation for foreign investors, and the Prime Minister would be taking briefings on CPEC projects progress every 15 days.

Minister Counselor of Economic Affairs, Xie Guoxiang, said that the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries had been further cemented since the start of CPEC. Chinese enterprises, he maintained, have done marvelous work, which can be seen in the report being launched today.

Chairman APCEA, Yang Jiandou, said that Chinese enterprises have pursued sustainable development strategies in Pakistan, and their role is not limited to building motorways and constructing power projects. The Chinese enterprises have improved people’s livelihood, implemented eco-friendly development, joined hands with Pakistani counterparts to fight the pandemic, and helped in developing local education. Moreover, he said that the leadership of APCEA has been committed to enhancing the connectivity between Chinese enterprises and the local business bodies.

The report launching was attended by several officials, including the CEOs of Chinese enterprises, and Senator Kauda Baber from Balochistan.