Vivo V23 Phones Can Change Colors in the Sun

Vivo has expanded its V23 series with the vanilla V23 and the V23 Pro, both of which have unique features. These phones can change colors when they’re exposed to the sun for about 5 minutes. They also bring the rare dual-selfie camera setup which is useful for group selfie shots.

Design and Display

The vanilla V23 has a 6.44-inch 1080p 90Hz AMOLED display while the Pro model has a slightly bigger 6.56-inch screen with the same specifications. The V23 has a flat screen while the V23 Pro is a bit curved from the sides. The special Sunshine Gold option can change colors on both variants.

Both phones have a wide iPhone-like notch with dual selfie cameras.

Internals and Storage

The base V23 features the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip while the Pro sibling comes with the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 SoC. But that is the only difference here since both phones have the same memory options including 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

The two phones run Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 on top.

Cameras

The only difference in the camera setup lies with the primary sensor. The V23 Pro has a 108MP primary shooter while the standard V23 is limited to a 64MP main cam. The rest of the specifications are identical including an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro unit.

The selfie setup is identical as well with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide snapper.

Battery and Pricing

The difference in battery capacity is almost non existent. The more affordable phone has a 4,200 mAh cell and the Pro version carries a 4,300 mAh power cell, both with 44W fast charging.

The Vivo V23 will go for a starting price of $400 and the V23 Pro will cost $520. The phones are only available in India for now but should be available internationally in a few months.

Specifications