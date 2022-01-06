FBR Wants to Make Cargo Clearance Stricter

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed that the procedure of clearance of cargos at Border Customs Stations and Dry ports be tightened to minimize the risk of misdeclaration during the clearance process. Also, punishment has been suggested against the responsible staff in case of non-compliance.

The misdeclaration of goods by importers and exporters at ports is hurting the revenue and enhancing the risk of the movement of illegal products.

According to the proposed changes by the FBR, a procedure for the weighing of outgoing and incoming vehicles, the process of scanning, and the responsibilities of the staff posted at ports and border stations were clearly prescribed.

All outgoing and incoming vehicles carrying import, export, or transit goods will be weighed at a weighbridge inside the cargo terminal. The weighbridge operator will generate three copies (original, duplicate, and triplicate) of the weighment slip, according to the new proposed rules.

The weighbridge and scanner installed at terminals are integrated with a Customs Computerized System (CCS) with a respective WeBOC module.

The information on the weighment slip will include the date and time, IGM number, vehicle registration number, gross weight (of the vehicle and cargo), net weight, description of goods, type of cargo (import, export, or transit), number of wheels. All the weighment slips will be signed by the weighbridge operator and Customs inspector or the examiner overseeing the weighment process.

The original copy of the weighment slip will be given to the driver of the vehicle for submission to Customs to be uploaded in the Customs Computerized System (CCS), along with the Goods Declaration through the Clearing Agent.

The terminal operator posted at cargo terminal shall ensure that weighment is carried out properly and exact weights are recorded on the weighment slips. If re-checking reveals a discrepancy in the weight of a consignment, the terminal operator will face consequences under the Customs Act.

The terminal operator will maintain a record of all the weighments carried out vehicle-wise and date-wise, in both electronic and manual forms to be kept for a period of five years.

A Customs inspector or examiner will be posted to observe the scanning process on a real-time basis. The terminal operator will ensure that the scanning of both vehicles and cargo is carried out properly and with utmost care.

The terminal operator will ensure the installation of CCTV Cameras on all the sides of the scanning area showing the front and back images of a vehicle and will ensure the accessibility of footage to the concerned PA or Superintendent, or AC or DC, and AD or DD.

The scanner operator will either report suspicions or confirm the description of goods given in the export or import manifest or GD.

In case of any suspicions, the observations and remarks made will be recorded and the concerned Superintendent or PA, AC or DC, and AD or DD examiner will be informed for the conducting of a 100 percent examination, if necessary, of the suspected cargo and vehicle. In the case of export consignment, the scanning will only be carried after the filing of the GD.

The scanner operator will also provide hard copies of the scanned images along with the date and time, vehicle registration number, and container number, in case of containerized cargo, and observation or remarks in case of suspected cargo. The scanned images will be signed by the custom officer, inspector, or examiner and scanner operator, or a representative of the terminal operator.

The terminal operators at the cargo terminals will strive to integrate the weighbridges and scanners with the CCS so that the weighment and scanning data is uploaded on a real-time basis and linked with the respective GDs in CCS. In case rechecking reveals a discrepancy or misdeclaration in the description of any consignment either in its weight or the description of the goods, the proceedings will be initiated against those responsible in terms of the Customs Act, 1969, and the rules made thereunder. The concerned person will maintain records of all the weighments and scannings carried out vehicle and date-wise in electronic and hard copies, to be kept for a period of five years for any subsequent Post-Clearance Audits.

The terminal operator will provide access to the weighment and scanning process and will make CCTV cameras and screens available to the supervising officers for them to check the weighment and scanning processes in real-time.

At the time of daily reconciliation of incoming/outgoing vehicles, the weighment data may be crosschecked with those given in ODs. In case of a discrepancy, proceedings will be initiated against those responsible.