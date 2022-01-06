Pakistan’s Systems Limited Expands to Saudi Arabia

Systems Limited has expanded its operations in the heartland of the Arab world with the establishment of its 100 percent owned subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at enhancing its footprint in the foreign markets.

The company has set up the headquarters of its subsidiary, Systems Arabia, in the capital city, Riyadh, and the core business team is already engaged and mobilized onsite.

The company has succeeded in signing a few projects and sees opportunity in this market, according to its quarterly financial report.

The subsidiary will boost the company’s exports and will further an upsurge in the export of skilled manpower to the kingdom as per its plan.

Systems Limited is also operating as an associated company in other countries of the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. It recently had an upsurge in the opportunities in the Middle East Region with Expo 2020. The addition of this new chapter will strengthen its presence with more business opportunities in Gulf-based conglomerates.

Systems Limited is one of the leading Information Technology companies in Pakistan that is also listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. It became Pakistan’s first technology company to cross the market value of Rs. 100 billion last year.

The company is also operating in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia as an associated company and subsidiary, and is bringing back focus on the European region.

It maintained handsome profitability in the three quarters of 2021, which stood at Rs. 2.52 billion with a year-on-year growth of 56 percent. Its export sales constitute roughly 80 percent of total sales.