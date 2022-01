CPPA-G and LUMS Join Hands for Capacity Building of Power Sector Entities in Pakistan

A two-day follow-up training workshop for the officers and engineering professionals of DISCOs (power distribution companies) was arranged today under the banner of the Power Sector Centre of Excellence (PSCE) established at LUMS in Lahore.

PSCE is a training and knowledge hub founded jointly by CPPA-G (Central Power Purchasing Agency) and LUMS Energy Institute (LEI).

The training was attended by 80 participants including officials from distribution companies (DISCOs), National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), and CPPA-G. This Module-II was a continuation of Module-I of the course, where the detailed methodology of Medium-term Demand Forecast (MTDF) was explored.

Participants were also given intensive knowledge about the Power Market Survey tool used to gauge bottom-up demand forecasting, acknowledged for providing high accuracy for medium-term demand forecasting around the world.

Under the upcoming Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM), it is imperative for the power sector entities to create a mutual environment of learning, sharing, and facilitation to modernize and innovate within the competitive electricity market in Pakistan.

“All involved power entities should work in collaboration with leading academic institutions to popularise the best practices in the sector as per international standards,” said Waseem Mukhtar, Additional Secretary – Power Division and CEO – CPPA-G.

Fiaz Chaudhry, Director LEI and Programme Director PSCE, said, “PSCE was established at LUMS to impart training to power sector professionals and equip them with skills needed for long-term integrated system planning.”

“In collaboration with CPPA, we have operationalized PSCE by successfully completing the training on Medium-term Demand Forecasting which sets the foundation for planning decisions and secure operations of the power system. Robust methodology and accurate forecasts of electricity demand lead to optimal generation and network investments,” he added.

Omer Haroon Malik, Head Market Operations and Development CPPA-G and Principal Counterpart PSCE, expressed, “The long-term financial viability of the power sector depends on improving the efficiency of electricity distribution companies that deliver electricity to consumers.”

“With the introduction of the CTBCM regime in May 2022, these efforts will improve the market discipline, and therefore, the operational and financial performance of the distribution companies,” he added.

The course was divided into two modules. Module-I covered the course material in a duration of five days held in October 2021, while Module-II was a follow-up for discussion on the prepared forecasts of DISCOs based on the techniques learned in Module-I. Successful candidates will be issued credentials for completing the course.