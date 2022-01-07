Ministry of Commerce Plans to Create an E-Commerce Business Facilitation Hub

The Ministry of Commerce has planned to create an e-commerce business facilitation hub by ensuring facilitation for freelancers, e-commerce initiatives, and startups through effective coordination with SECP, FBR, and SBP.

Pakistan announced its first-ever E-commerce Policy, prepared by the Ministry of Commerce, on 1 October 2019. The policy aims to provide a launching pad to Pakistan’s e-commerce market and its exports while being a driver of youth empowerment and employment generation, export development, and increase investment/FDI in Pakistan through digital connectivity.

Pak e-SME program will be initiated to identify, train, enable, and connect 50,000 e-SMEs of the remote areas of Pakistan to online marketplaces for promoting e-commerce.

Further, an E-commerce Aggregator will be developed with Public-Private Partnership to showcase e-commerce companies of Pakistan to the world. Moreover, Pakistan was officially added to the sellers’ list of Amazon — one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms — on 21 May 2021.