Pakistan to Buy Chinese Z-10MEs After Billion-Dollar Deal With Turkey Collapses Due to US

Pakistan has decided to procure Z-10ME attack helicopters from China after the former’s deal with Turkey to acquire T129 ATAK helicopters collapsed due to US sanctions.

According to details, Pakistan in 2018 had awarded Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), a subsidiary of the state-owned Defence Industry, a $1.5 billion contract for the acquisition of 30 T129 ATAK helicopters.

However, US sanctions against Turkey initially slowed down the deal as the latter was required to seek a US export license before proceeding with the delivery of the helicopters to Pakistan.

Pakistan awarded an extension to TAI for the delivery of the helicopters twice by 12 months in January 2021 and by another six months in the same year in March.

However, with no signs of Turkey delivering the helicopters anytime soon due to the crippling US sanctions, Pakistan has been forced to pull the plug on the deal and evaluate other options to consolidate its aerial defense capabilities.

As a result of its adamant behavior, the US has unwittingly favored its long-term strategic rival as China is now set to receive $1.5 billion from Pakistan and deliver Z-10ME attack helicopters in exchange.

Note that the Z-10ME attack helicopter is the Chinese equivalent of the Turkish T129 ATAK helicopter and the American AH-64 Apache helicopter.

Here is all you need to know about the Z-10ME attack helicopter.

General Specifications

Crew: 2

Length: 14.15 m (46 ft 5 in)

Height: 3.85 m (12 ft 8 in)

Empty weight: 5,100 kg (11,244 lb)

Gross weight: 5,540 kg (12,214 lb)

Max takeoff weight: 7,000 kg (15,432 lb)

Powerplant: 2 × WZ-9 turboshaft engines, 1,000 kW (1,300 hp) each

Main rotor diameter: 12 m (39 ft 4 in)

Performance

Maximum speed: 270 km/h (170 mph, 150 kn)

Cruise speed: 230 km/h (140 mph, 120 kn)

Range: 800 km (500 mi, 430 nmi)

Service ceiling: 6,400 m (21,000 ft)

G limits: +3

Rate of climb: 10 m/s (2,000 ft/min)

Armament

Guns: 1x 23 mm (0.906 in) revolver gun or 1x 25 mm (0.984 in) M242 Bushmaster chain gun copy

Hardpoints: 4 with a capacity of 1,500 kg (3,307 lb) useful load

Rockets: 57 mm (2.244 in) or 90 mm (3.543 in) unguided rocket pods

Missiles: Up to 16 HJ-10 air to surface/anti-tank/anti-helicopter missiles. Up to 16 HJ-8, HJ-9 missiles Up to 16 TY-90 air-to-air missiles Up to 4 PL-5, PL-7, PL-9 air-to-air missiles



Avionics