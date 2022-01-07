Power Cement to Set up Solar Power Plant in Jamshoro

Power Cement Limited has decided to set up a 7 megawatt (MW) solar power plant to curtail the electricity expenses of their plant in Jamshoro, Sindh.

According to the stock filing, an agreement was recently signed between Power Cement Ltd. and Burj Solar Energy Limited for the procurement of electricity on a fixed tariff for the next 20 years. The tariff of this power plant is 40 percent lower than the existing tariff.

The supplier is expected to invest in a dedicated power plant that will be operational within the next 6 to 8 months.

The establishment of a solar power plant is not only a cost-effective alternative source of electricity but is also environment-friendly.

Recently, two cement manufacturers, Attock Cement and Flying Cement, began the production of electricity through power plants at their sites in Balochistan.

Cement companies in Pakistan majorly rely on captive power plants to operate, including manufacturing units aimed at producing an interrupted power supply for the system and saving the cost of operations. Due to separate power generation in the system, the load on the national grid is also reduced in terms of demands.