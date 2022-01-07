PM Imran Orders to Expedite Work on Urban Development Projects in Lahore & Rawalpindi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for early completion of the government’s urban development projects including Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD) in Lahore and Nullah Lai Expressway in Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

The prime minister said it was for the first time in the country’s history that capital in the form of unutilized public land was being converted into valuable assets for wealth creation through these multiple innovative projects.

ALSO READ Govt to Provide 12,400 Apartments for The Poor in Islamabad

The premier said that these projects will not only provide employment opportunities but will also cater to the needs of the growing urban population.

Earlier the prime minister was briefed that CBD has planned revenue generation through the auction of seven mix-use commercial plots in Lahore, the construction of Burj Al-Jinnah which would be Pakistan’s tallest skyscraper, the construction of two premium residential towers and a 500-bed hospital at Bab-e-Pakistan, the construction of CBD Square and Walton Road Flyover and the construction of Classic Aviation Museum for legacy retention of Walton Airport.

Moreover, it was informed that development work on Ravi River Waterfront Development, the establishment of Industrial Estate, and the development of Saphire Bay and Ravi Chahar Bagh Society was in full swing.

The prime minister was also apprised that an awareness campaign has also been launched to gain maximum revenue through local and foreign investment in these projects.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Housing and Construction Finance Surged by Record Rs.163 Billion in 2021

The premier directed the authorities to clear all legal hiccups at the earliest to attract as many investors as possible.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) and other senior officers.