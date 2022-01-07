Sony Unveils the PlayStation VR2 Headset at CES 2022

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Sony talked about its upcoming VR headset titled the PlayStation VR2.

Advertisement

The headset will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and the latest PS VR2 Sense controllers. Sony is yet to reveal the design details of the headset.

The PlayStation VR2 will include a 4K HDR OLED display with a 110-degree field of view, and features a refresh rate of 90Hz or 120Hz, with resolutions of 2000×2040 pixels per screen.

ALSO READ Vivo Launches iQOO 9 and 9 Pro Gaming Flagship Phones With 120W Fast Charging

Sony aims to include eye-tracking sensors, 3D audio, and a set of embedded cameras that will eliminate the need for external cameras or sensors.

Sony confirmed that the headset will track the user’s eye in real-time and deliver life-like experiences. Additional features such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of the VR2 controllers will also optimize the experience.