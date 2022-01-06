Vivo Launches iQOO 9 and 9 Pro Gaming Flagship Phones With 120W Fast Charging

Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand has officially introduced its latest flagship smartphone duo, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro.
Following months of leaks and rumors, the launch has been confirmed with special versions of both flagship smartphones available with BMW M stripes.
iQOO 9
Design & Display
The iQOO 9 vanilla version features a flat 6.78-inch screen with a 1080×2400 AMOLED panel, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum of 1,500 nit brightness.
The handset is available in three color variations: White (BMW M branding), Orange, and Black.
Internals & Storage
The iQOO 9 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and is available in RAM variations of 8GB and 12GB, alongside UFS 3.1 storage capacities of 256GB or 512GB.
The iQOO 9 vanilla version runs Android 12 based OriginOS Ocean.
Camera
The iQOO 9 features Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN5 1/1.57″ camera with OIS support. The rear camera setup also includes a 13MP, 120-degree ultra-wide lens with a 12MP 2x zoom lens.
The front camera of the iQOO 9 features a 16MP lens with an f/2.45 aperture.
Battery & Pricing
The iQOO 9 includes a 4,700mAh battery pack that charges at 120W, only needing 19 minutes to go from 0% to 100%.
The 8/256GB variation of the smartphone is available for CNY 3,999 or $629. While, the 12/256GB for CNY 4,399 or $692 and 12/512GB variation is available for CNY 4,799 or $755.
The iQOO 9 has only been launched in China for the time being. The international availability of smartphones is currently unknown.
iQOO 9 Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: Adreno 730
- OS: Android 12, Origin OS Ocean
- Supported Networks: GSM/ CDMA/ HSPA/ CDMA2000/ LTE/ 5G
- Display: 6.78 inches, AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB, 12GB
- Internal: 256GB or 512GB
- Card Slot: No
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120˚ (ultra-wide)
- Front: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
- Colors: White (BMW M branding), Orange, Black
- Fingerprint Sensor: Yes
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 4700 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 120W
- Price: $629
iQOO 9 Pro
Design & Display
The Pro version of the iQOO 9 features the same display size as the vanilla version but it is slightly curved with a higher resolution of 1440×3200. With an LTPO 2.0 panel, the refresh rate of the iQOO 9 Pro varies dynamically from 1Hz to 120Hz.
The Pro model is available in only two color variations: White (BMW M branding) and Orange.
Internals & Storage
The iQOO 9 Pro is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and runs on the same Origin OS Ocean as the iQOO 9. It comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM as well as 256GB/512GB storage depending on the variant.
Camera
The camera of the Pro model features the same main camera as the vanilla version, with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 150-degree field of view. The iQOO 9 Pro features a 16MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom.
The selfie camera of the Pro version is also the same as the iQOO 9.
Battery & Pricing
The battery of the iQOO 9 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery pack with 120W wired charging, as well as an additional 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.
The iQOO 9 Pro model is available for CNY 4,999 for the 8/256GB variant, CNY 5,499 for the 12/256GB variant, and CNY 5,999 for the 12/512GB variant.
Both the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro models can be purchased in China starting 12th January.
iQOO 9 Pro Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: Adreno 730
- OS: Android 12, Origin OS Ocean
- Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.78 inches, LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB, 12GB
- Internal: 256GB, 512GB
- Card Slot: No
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (telephoto) + 50 MP, f/2.3, 150˚ (ultra-wide)
- Front: 16 MP, f/2.5 (wide)
- Colors: White (BMW M branding), Orange
- Fingerprint Sensor: Yes
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 4700 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 120W, Fast wireless charging 50W, 10W reverse wireless charging
- Price: $784 (base variant)