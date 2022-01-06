Vivo Launches iQOO 9 and 9 Pro Gaming Flagship Phones With 120W Fast Charging

Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand has officially introduced its latest flagship smartphone duo, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro.

Following months of leaks and rumors, the launch has been confirmed with special versions of both flagship smartphones available with BMW M stripes.

iQOO 9

Design & Display

The iQOO 9 vanilla version features a flat 6.78-inch screen with a 1080×2400 AMOLED panel, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum of 1,500 nit brightness.

The handset is available in three color variations: White (BMW M branding), Orange, and Black.

Internals & Storage

The iQOO 9 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and is available in RAM variations of 8GB and 12GB, alongside UFS 3.1 storage capacities of 256GB or 512GB.

The iQOO 9 vanilla version runs Android 12 based OriginOS Ocean.

Camera

The iQOO 9 features Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN5 1/1.57″ camera with OIS support. The rear camera setup also includes a 13MP, 120-degree ultra-wide lens with a 12MP 2x zoom lens.

The front camera of the iQOO 9 features a 16MP lens with an f/2.45 aperture.

Battery & Pricing

The iQOO 9 includes a 4,700mAh battery pack that charges at 120W, only needing 19 minutes to go from 0% to 100%.

The 8/256GB variation of the smartphone is available for CNY 3,999 or $629. While, the 12/256GB for CNY 4,399 or $692 and 12/512GB variation is available for CNY 4,799 or $755.

The iQOO 9 has only been launched in China for the time being. The international availability of smartphones is currently unknown.

iQOO 9 Pro

Design & Display

The Pro version of the iQOO 9 features the same display size as the vanilla version but it is slightly curved with a higher resolution of 1440×3200. With an LTPO 2.0 panel, the refresh rate of the iQOO 9 Pro varies dynamically from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The Pro model is available in only two color variations: White (BMW M branding) and Orange.

Internals & Storage

The iQOO 9 Pro is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and runs on the same Origin OS Ocean as the iQOO 9. It comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM as well as 256GB/512GB storage depending on the variant.

Camera

The camera of the Pro model features the same main camera as the vanilla version, with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 150-degree field of view. The iQOO 9 Pro features a 16MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom.

The selfie camera of the Pro version is also the same as the iQOO 9.

Battery & Pricing

The battery of the iQOO 9 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery pack with 120W wired charging, as well as an additional 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

The iQOO 9 Pro model is available for CNY 4,999 for the 8/256GB variant, CNY 5,499 for the 12/256GB variant, and CNY 5,999 for the 12/512GB variant.

Both the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro models can be purchased in China starting 12th January.

iQOO 9 Pro Specifications